Sheffield United: Marc McNulty joins Coventry City

Marc McNulty has agreed to join Coventry City.

The centre-forward will link-up with Mark Robins’ side when his contract with Sheffield United expires next month following a three year spell at Bramall Lane.

McNulty, who has signed a two year contract with the League Two club, had attracted interest from Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town.

Mark Robins, the City manager, said: “We are delighted to sign Marc, after beating a number of clubs to secure his signature. “Marc is a natural goalscorer who is comfortable using either foot and he will be a real threat in front of goal for us.”

McNulty, aged 24, was United’s joint-leading goalscorer during his first season in South Yorkshire. Previously of Livingston, he spent the first half of last term on loan at Bradford City before being recalled by the League One champions.

“Goalscoring was clearly an area requiring improvement from last season, and I’m delighted to have been given the support to improve this area with a player of Marc’s undoubted quality,” Robins added.