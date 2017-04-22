Sheffield United: MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson wants to emulate The Blades next term

Robbie Neilson, the MK Dons manager, believes Sheffield United are the perfect example for his team to follow next season after dominating the League One title race this term.

United travel to Buckinghamshire boasting a 14 point lead over second-placed Bolton Wanderers with only two matches remaining and hoping to record their sixth win in as many games.

Chris Wilder respects his opposite number Robbie Neilson

Neilson, who took charge of Dons in December, said: “It’s amazing a club of that stature, size and with the resources they’ve got that they’ve been down here for so long. But they’ve managed to get out, and hopefully we can do it next year.

“The big thing about them is their quality in the striking department. They’ve also got a defence that doesn’t give up a lot of goals and a midfield that is very mobile.

“It’s the perfect match for League One: you need to be able to defend set plays, have a mobile midfield and put the ball in the net. They’ve put together a very good squad and it has been key for them.”

Dons were fighting against relegation before Neilson’s arrival but have climbed to 12th following his appointment.

Sheffield United signed Samir Carruthers from MK Dons earlier this year: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Chris Wilder, the United manager, is backing the Scot to ensure they mount a serious challenge next year.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Wilder said. “They were one of the fancied teams at the start. They got off to a bad start but then changed their manager. Robbie has come in, put his stamp on things and they are one of the form teams. They are possibly the most technical team in the division.

“They will want to finish off on a high, especially the last home game, they will want to leave good memories as we do too,” Wilder added. “I’m sure Robbie, his staff and his team , with the right recruitment will be a very powerful club in this division next year. It was a surprise, how poorly MK started, but they’ve brought in an experienced manager who has had success up in Scotland and is capable of doing the same thing down here. I’m sure they’ll be up there.”