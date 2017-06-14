Sheffield United: New Blade George Baldock is perfect example of a modern-day full-back

George Baldock is a perfect example of a modern-day full-back who will likely endear himself to the Sheffield United faithful after signing yesterday.

That's the view of Milton Keynes Citizen sports editor Toby Lock, who saw the 24-year-old graduate from MK Dons' academy and become a firm fans' favourite before departing for Bramall Lane.

"George Baldock is exactly what you'd want from a modern day full back," Lock said.

"Rapid, up and down the flank all afternoon, overlapping and eager to be on the ball. He's not afraid to shout, tear into people, and likes to let the referee know what he thinks - and earned his share of bookings as a result.

"Wherever he has gone, he has endeared himself to the supporters - when his loan spell at Oxford was cut short in 2016, the U's fans were furious at losing one of their favourites, while Dons were keen to get one of their prized assets back. And George was always a firm favourite with Dons fans too. A local lad, both he and brother Sam were among the first academy boys to come from the area since the move.

"From a press perspective, he was articulate, didn't dodge questions, and always had something to say, and was a great guy to talk to on and off the record. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he'll say it how it is and will be greatly missed at Stadium MK.

"Arguably his finest moment in a Dons shirt came when, deep into stoppage time at Swindon in 2014, Baldock bent in the winner with an outrageous effort from a right back, and his celebration was one of the most iconic pictures of an otherwise forgettable season!"