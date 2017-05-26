Sheffield United: New boy Enda Stevens thrilled by return to Championship football

Enda Stevens has revealed the reasons he left Portsmouth for Sheffield United - and denied the move was motivated by money.

Stevens became Chris Wilder’s third signing since promotion to the Championship was confirmed, when he penned a three-year deal earlier this week.

The Dubliner helped Pompey win the League Two title last season and was a popular figure on the south coast, but admits that the lure of Championship football with United was too good to turn down.

“This was more about football than money,” he insisted. “I’m at the right age to go back into the Championship and hopefully I can keep developing as a player.

“The issues of a new Pompey contract is all woulda, shoulda, coulda - I just had to make a decision about whether to join Sheffield United, which represented a great opportunity.

“It’s a big club on the up with Chris Wilder as manager and I feel it’s probably the best move for me at this time in my career.

“This move also puts me in the window, with a lot of Irish internationals currently playing in the Championship.”

Stevens, the former Aston Villa youngster, played in the second tier on loan at Doncaster Rovers and later joined them for a second temporary spell in League One.

“I previously played at that level while on loan with Doncaster for 13 games, it didn’t end so well, we were relegated on the final day.

“I’m now a more experienced footballer in terms of the amount of games played over the last two years.”