Sheffield United: New boy George Baldock hails pulling power of Chris Wilder after Blades move

New boy George Baldock says manager Chris Wilder’s passion and pedigree will help attract more players to Sheffield United this summer.

Baldock yesterday became Wilder’s fourth signing of the summer after joining from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins Ched Evans, Nathan Thomas and Enda Stevens in the arrivals lounge at Bramall Lane, with the likes of Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard heavily linked with United.

And Baldock admitted: “Sheffield United didn’t need selling to me. I met up with the manager and the talk was all about football; then my eyes lit up when I walked out, saw the stadium and imagined playing there for United.

“It’s different class and I can’t wait to get going now.”

Baldock first encountered his new boss when he was on loan at Oxford, and Wilder was at Northampton Town.

“We were both challenging for the top two at the time, so I know him well and how he likes to set his sides up. It was similar at Sheffield United last season; they were very hard to beat, very organised but also very exciting going forward.

“The manager is very passionate about United, it’s his club and that definitely rubs off on the players. But his record speaks for itself, too, and that’s another massive pull for players, like it was for me.

“There’s not only a belief in the club and the squad, but in the manager too. And that’s huge.”

Baldock, who has made almost 200 career appearances, played in both MK games against United last season as Wilder’s men won the League One title with a club-record 100 points.

“George is another to fit the bill of the squad we are looking to build here at Bramall Lane,” Wilder said.

“He is a great age and has great experience and will provide us with competition for places in an important part of the pitch.

“We’ve tracked him for a while, monitored his progress, and we’re looking forward to working with him when we return to pre-season training later this month.”

Baldock came through the ranks at MK Dons and later enjoyed loan spells at Tamworth FC and Oxford.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed and committed my future to this impressive club,” he added.