Sheffield United: No slacking! Chris Wilder warns Blades they must keep up hard work to stay on top

Chris Wilder has told his Sheffield United players that Saturday’s impressive performance against AFC Wimbledon must not be a flash in the pan.

After suffering something of a mid-season slip in which the Blades went three games without a win, Wilder’s side stormed back to form with an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Dons.

With fellow promotion challengers Scunthorpe slipping up at Southend, United went back to the top of League One.

Furthermore, Bolton’s failure to win at the weekend - they drew 1-1 with MK Dons - for the second game in a row meant that the Blades slight dip in January didn’t turn out to be as bad as some feared it might.

However, the United manager has insisted that the hard work that reaped success at the Lane on Saturday, must be maintained, otherwise they could be caught out this time.

“We’re not getting carried away, we didn’t last time when we went top and we won’t be doing it now either,” he said.

“There’s a lot of football to be played, a lot of things can happen and a lot of good teams in the division who all want the same thing we do.

“You’ve got to work for everything you get, nothing is a given. Nobody gives you anything at all.

“If you think they will, then you’ll get hurt.”