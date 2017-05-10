Departing striker Marc McNulty says his time at Sheffield United was a "dream come true" after it was confirmed that his Bramall Lane contract would not be renewed.

The Scottish striker, 24, scored ten goals in 40 league appearances for United and also netted the winner in their League Cup quarter-final over Southampton, which set up a thrilling semi-final against Premier League giants Spurs in 2014. He was United's top scorer, with 13 goals, in 2014/15.

McNulty also netted in an FA Cup victory away at then-Premier League side QPR and admitted his time at United gave him "three eventful years with memories that will stay with me for a lifetime."

He added on Twitter: "Growing up I would never have believed I would have had the opportunity to play for such a big football club.

"Dreams really do come true from being involved in some of the games I have played in, from scoring my first goal, scoring against two Premiership teams, playing at Premiership stadiums against some of the best players in the world, finishing joint top goal scorer the first season and of course being apart of this incredible champions journey.

"I want to thank all the staff members, team mates and fans who have helped and supported me through this amazing journey. Once a Blade. Cheers, Sparky."

Yesterday, fellow Scot Stefan Scougall also said farewell to Blades fans on Twitter after being released.