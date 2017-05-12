Sheffield United: Pre-season schedule confirmed

Sheffield United will play neighbours Rotherham and Chesterfield as part of their pre-season programme.

The League One champions have also unveiled games against Stocksbridge Park Steels and Eastleigh FC after previously announcing Stoke City will visit Bramall Lane on July 25.

Chris Wilder’s side could also play a fixture overseas after confirming they will visit Europe for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

United’s summer schedule is: Stocksbridge PS (a) July 8, Chesterfield (a) July 18, Rotherham United (a) July 21, Stoke City (h) July 25, Eastleigh FC (a) July 28.