Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers closes in on return to action

Samir Carruthers is closing-in on a return to action after stepping-up his training regime.

The midfielder has played just once for Sheffield United since arriving from MK Dons earlier this month after sustaining an injury on his debut at Southend.

Samir Carruthers was injured against Southend United. Pic David Klein/Sportimage

Chris Wilder, the League One leaders’ manager, hopes Carruthers (pictured) will be available for selection when AFC Wimbledon visit Bramall Lane next weekend and the 23-year-old has now been given the all-clear to build-up his fitness.

“Fingers crossed, if everything goes well, Samir should be in the frame for that match,” Wilder said. “It will be good to get him back out there because, as he showed after coming on for us (at Roots Hall), he’s a quality player who brings a lot to the group.”

“We’ll do everything properly and by the book,” Wilder added. “We want Samir back but we also want him to stay back. That’s why we’re always sensible in these situations.”

Wilder demonstrated his reluctance to rush players into action when he delayed recalling Daniel Lafferty until after last weekend’s draw with Gillingham.