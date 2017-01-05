Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers’ delight at his move to Blades

Samir Carruthers admits he felt like a kid at Christmas as he waited for confirmation of his transfer to Sheffield United earlier this week.

Carruthers, the former Arsenal and Aston Villa youngster, signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Bramall Lane on Tuesday after United paid MK Dons an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £250,000, for his services.

Carruthers was left out of Robbie Neilson’s Dons squad for their game at Chesterfield on Monday while his move to South Yorkshire was completed, and then faced an anxious wait for the official conformation.

“I completed the medical on Monday and signed my paperwork, it was then just a case of waiting,” the 23-year-old admitted.

“I was like a kid waiting to see the announcement, refreshing my phone until it was done on Tuesday morning.

“But I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to get started. I don’t know any of the other lads here but I’m sure they will be a welcoming bunch from what the manager has told me.

“Chris Wilder seems like a great bloke and I’m really looking forward to working with him and the coaching team.”

Wilder, whose side went three points clear at the top of League One after beating Bury 3-1 on Monday, added: “We’ve spoken to other professionals about Samir, including lads at our place, about that they think.

“And they’ve all told us he is a quality player, very tough to compete against. Samir is a quality performer.”