Sheffield United: Skipper Billy Sharp beats John Fleck to EFL League One Player of the Season award

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp is the EFL's League One Player of the Season.

Sharp takes home the gong ahead of Blades teammate John Fleck, and Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris.

The award comes the day after United's promotion to the Championship was confirmed. Sharp has led the way with 26 goals, with Fleck enjoying an impressive debut season at Bramall Lane too.

"I'm very happy at the minute," Sharp admitted.

"We've done the hardest part, because promotion was main thing we wanted to do. We've got four games left now and if we can get over line and get title, that'll be equally as impressive. We want to be the best team in the league and we want to win it.

"Awards like this are great on a personal level, they're always nice to receive, but I'm a team player and no-one can win them without teammates.

"The manager and my teammates have helped me a lot this season and shown a lot of belief in me, which has helped me to go out and perform to best of my ability. To get over the line is amazing and to win the title would be memorable for myself and for the club.

"It'll be something to look back on when I get a little bit older, maybe only then I'll realise how special it is."

Clubs, players and fans were recognised for their achievements at a star-studded evening at the Hilton Park Lane in central London. Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, it was a good evening for Doncaster Rovers as the League Two promotion winners took home four awards.

John Marquis, Rovers' 26-goal striker, picked up the Player of the Season award, while Andy Butler received the PFA Player in the Community Award, Darren Ferguson was named the manager of the EFL's Team of the Season, and superfan Paul Mayfield claimed the EFL Supporter of the Year prize.

Over 650 guests were in attendance as the 2017 EFL Awards celebrated the unique successes of a remarkable year across all three divisions of the EFL.

