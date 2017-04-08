Sheffield United: ‘This moment is special’ says Northern Ireland star Daniel Lafferty

Daniel Lafferty has admitted that winning promotion with Sheffield United would be the most “special moment” of his career, despite helping former club Burnley reach the top-flight three years ago.

Chris Wilder’s team enters today’s game at Northampton Town knowing that a win, regardless of results elsewhere, will secure Championship football next season.

Having cemented a regular place in the League One leaders’ starting eleven, Lafferty said: “I just feel I’ve had a real part to play in this one and maybe not so much in the other at Burnley. I feel I’ve contributed and played a lot of games. It does feel really special. It’s a massive club, it really is, and when you come in you’re taken aback a little bit by it.”

Lafferty, the Northern Ireland defender, has made over 30 appearances for United since arriving at Bramall Lane earlier this season. Initially signed on a temporary basis, his move was made permanent during the January transfer window.

With United 13 points clear of third-placed Fleetwood Town with only five matches remaining, Lafferty said last night: “It’s in our own hands. We’ve put ourselves in this position and it’s an excellent position to be in. We’re enjoying it. We know what is required to get over the line.

“We’ll just do what we’ve been doing every game and that’s give everything and enjoy ourselves. Hopefully it will be enough. We’re not reliant on anybody else. We can just take care of ourselves.”

Daniel Lafferty has been a regular starter for Sheffield United this season