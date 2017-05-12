Sheffield United to face South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham in pre-season friendly

Sheffield United will face neighbours Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly this summer.

The game, on Friday, July 21, will kick off at 7.45pm.

Chris Wilder

United have already confirmed a home pre-season friendly against Stoke City at Bramall Lane, on July 25, and also play Chesterfield on July 18 at the Proact.

They will also go abroad after playing Stocksbridge Park Steels on July 8, and face National League outfit Eastleigh FC at Ten Acres on Friday, July 28.

A Millers statement read: "The friendly is the first of several planned announcements as boss Paul Warne puts the finishing touches to his close and pre-season schedule.

"Rotherham hosted the Blades at AESSEAL New York Stadium as recently as 2013 for a League One fixture.

"The Millers boss has confirmed that he is looking to finalise a pre-season tour of Austria for July, with several other friendly dates to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks."