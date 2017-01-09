Sheffield United to sign Manchester United defender after he recovers from injury

Sheffield United are poised to complete the loan signing of Joe Riley when the youngster’s recovery from injury is confirmed.

As The Star revealed, Bramall Lane’s hierarchy have approached Manchester United about the possibility of signing the 20-year-old as part of a drive to strengthen Chris Wilder’s squad.

Although Riley is keen on the idea of joining he Blades, all three parties involved in the deal have decided to wait until he returns to fitness before finalising the proposed agreement.

The midfielder, who can also play at right-back, is currently undergoing treatment for a hamstring complaint.

Although Wilder has refused to be drawn on whether Riley features on his list of targets, the United manager refused to rule-out the possibility ahead of Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Southend. That result saw the visitors extend their lead at the top of League One to four points.

Wilder, who expects Wolves to confirm Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s loan is being extended until the end of the season, also confirmed Daniel Lafferty will seal a permanent transfer from Burnley.

United’s decision not to renew Reece Brown’s short-term contract suggests Riley is close to receiving the all-clear.

Samir Carruthers, 23, who signed from MK Dons last week, hurt a knee during his debut at Roots Hall and is set to undergo a scan.

Wilder’s interest in Riley, who has made two senior appearances since progressing through Old Trafford’s youth system, was ignited when Harry Chapman’s loan from Middlesbrough was interrupted by an ankle problem.