Sheffield United: 'We want to emulate deserved league winning Blades' says MK Dons boss

Robbie Neilson, the MK Dons boss, says his side must look to learn from Sheffield United after his side's 3-0 defeat to the League One champions today.

Billy Sharp's brace - his 200th and 201st of his career - capped victory after Leon Clarke's opener on the stroke of half time.

And Neilson said: "They're a good side and deserved winners of the title.

"We want to be in the situation Sheffield United are. We want to be the top team in the league. It's the reason we're in football, we go into every game to look to win it, but it will be tough

"It was just that little bit of quality that wins them the game. We gave away a silly goal from a corner in the 45th minute and it totally changed the game.

"If we came in at 0-0, we had a foothold in the game. But it's the small details like that make the difference when you're playing the big teams.

"We had a cross and a header which we should have scored, the go up the other end and do score. Then, it was a massive uphill battle to get back into the game.

"Although it was 3-0 and they had a lot of possession, the game boiled down to three small moments.

"But that shows where we want to be. We want to be there in that situation next year."