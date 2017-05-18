Sheffield United: Why David Brooks should return from France a much improved player

David Brooks should return from the Toulon Tournament a much improved player, according to England coach Neil Dewsnip.

The Sheffield United youngster was named in the 18 man squad which travels to France later this month looking to defend the title following the under-21’s success last June.

Brooks is among five new faces selected by Dewsnip, who has selected players eligible to feature at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

“This is exactly the way we want the programme to be, where we have freedom outside of European competition, so we can design it the way we want it and all of the games have been very challenging,” Dewsnip said. “To end it with a trip to a prestigious and high-profile tournament like Toulon, where we’re going to be challenged and stretched, is exactly what we want to happen.”

England begin their defence of the title against Angola on May 29 before completing their group campaign against Cuba (June 1) and Japan (June 4).

Brooks, aged 19, entered United’s Steelphalt Academy youth programme after leaving Manchester City in 2014 and made four appearances for Chris Wilder’s side last term.