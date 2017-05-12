Sheffield United: Why The Blades will be keeping a close eye on events at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United could attempt to exploit the uncertainty surrounding Wolverhampton Wanderers’ transfer plans by making an approach for Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The centre-half returned to Molineux after helping Chris Wilder’s side win the League One title but faces an uncertain future in the Midlands if Paul Lambert, his parent club’s manager, loses a behind-the-scenes power struggle.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Although Lambert handed Ebanks-Landell a new long-term contract before extending his loan midway through last season, the Scot is reportedly concerned that owners Fosun want agent Jorge Mendes to identify their summer targets. If the former Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers chief is forced to relinquish control of Wolves’ recruitment strategy, Ebanks-Landell’s position in their squad would be thrown into doubt given Mendes’ apparent preference for signing overseas players.

Wilder refused to rule-out the possibility of bringing the 24-year-old back to Bramall Lane when Lambert’s decision to lengthen his agreement was first announced. Intriguingly, Ebanks-Landell also admitted “anything could happen in pre-season” when pressed on whether he might return.

United began the process of bolstering the options at Wilder’s disposal earlier this week by signing Ched Evans from Chesterfield. Hartlepool winger Nathan Thomas also features on their wanted-list while Joe Riley, whose loan from Manchester United was cut short by injury, is likely to be offered the chance to rejoin next term when his dislocated shoulder heals.

Sources at Walsall, where goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been linked with a move to South Yorkshire, claimed last night that United also made a tentative enquiry about Erhun Oztumer towards the end of the season although that was before they offered Jay O’Shea a permanent deal.

Sheffield United celebrate winning the League One title: Simon Bellis/Sportimage