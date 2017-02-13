Sheffield United: Wilder says Blades won’t take foot off the pedal in race for promotion

Sheffield United will not sacrifice their attacking principles, manager Chris Wilder has vowed, despite seizing control of the race for promotion from League One.

Wilder, who last night revealed Harry Chapman is scheduled to return to United later this month, watched his team move five points clear at the top of the table after beating Peterborough 1-0 last weekend.

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring the winning goal The ABAX Stadium, Peterborough. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But, with games against their nearest rivals Scunthorpe and Bolton Wanderers looming large, Wilder has dismissed claims United could seek to protect that lead by adopting a more safety-first approach.

“We’ve been bold all season, we want to go on the front foot. You want to be disciplined, make good decisions and you don’t want it to become a game of basketball.

“But sometimes it does because of your desire to try and win. We think that, being bold and brave, is the best approach for us.

“Okay, it might hurt us at times but we’d rather do that - come in through the front door and leave by the front door - than another way.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Billy Sharp’s 88th minute goal - his 20th of the season - proved enough to win a compelling contest at London Road.

Over 4,000 United supporters travelled to watch the match and another sizeable following is expected when Wilder’s side returns to action against Bristol Rovers tomorrow night.

“To bring that amount of fans, from over 100 miles away in bad weather, is incredible,” Wilder said.

“This isn’t the end of the season, this is February with 15 games to go and they’re driving the lads on.

“This is a dangerous league. If you get ahead of yourself, it tend to come back to hurt you. We really had to work hard for that victory and, although it sounds boring, we’ve got to just move on.”

Chapman, on-loan from Middlesbrough, has spent the past three months on Teesside after being injured during training but Wilder said: “I think he’s back towards the end of the month.

“He’s still up there and then, when he does, he’ll start full time training with us.

“He’s from afar but he was at the game at our place (AFC Wimbledon) last weekend. It will be a big boost for us going into March.”