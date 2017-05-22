Sheffield United: Wilder warns potential signings, ‘YOU have to fit in with US’

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United’s summer transfer targets they must accept the club’s values or forget about moving to Bramall Lane.

Wilder, whose methods saw his team finish 14 points ahead of its nearest rivals in League One last term, issued the threat as talks with at least two players, including Portsmouth defender Enda Stevens, continued over the weekend.

Ricky Holmes of Charlton Athletic in action with Billy Sharp of Sheffield United

Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes was also the subject of a bid from the 49-year-old and his coaching staff on Friday.

“They’ve got to fit in with us, that’s the way it is,” Wilder said. “They’ve got to fit in with us, not the other way around. It’s a football club that’s been here for 128 years, it will never shift.

“The supporters will always be here. Players will come and go. They have to fit in. Managers will come and go. They have to fit in. That’s always been my take on it.”

United’s preparations for the new Championship season began earlier this month when Ched Evans and Nathan Thomas completed their respective moves from Chesterfield and Hartlepool.

Wilder, who has also outlined plans to award Billy Sharp, Paul Coutts, Chris Basham and Kieron Freeman extended contracts, remains interested in bringing Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Joe Riley back to South Yorkshire after signing them on loan last term.

Stevens had been expected to join United last week but, despite reportedly informing Portsmouth he wants to join United, a series of logistical issues - including the League Two title-winners end-of-season trip to Marbella - have delayed the progress of those talks.

QPR are also thought to be monitoring the defender’s situation at Fratton Park, where Wilder’s opposite number Paul Cook has admitted he wants Stevens to stay.

“We’ve got a way of working and that’s not going to change,” Wilder said. “Okay, you make a few tweaks here and there every now and then but, basically, people have got to buy into what this club is all about. The club doesn’t change for them.”