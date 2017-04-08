'Sheffield United will probably go on to win the title' predicts beaten Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh says Sheffield United will go on to win the League One title after beating his Northampton side to seal promotion yesterday.

Northampton took the lead through Marc Richards' excellent finish on the stroke of half-time, before hitting back with goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck.

And Edinburgh, who succeeded former Blade Rob Page at the Northampton helm in January, said: “Chris Wilder is a top guy and we congratulate Sheffield United on their promotion and probably the title. I’m really pleased for Chris, it’s a dream for him there and credit to him, Alan [Knill, assistant] and their players.

“I thought we’d done enough to earn a draw but we couldn’t quite see it out. We gave a really good account of ourselves against an extremely good team but in the end we just came up a bit short.

“We tired a bit towards the end, we’ve lost quite a few points late on in games and that is something we need to look at. We’ve got to keep focused on every game and we’ve still got a lot to play for."

