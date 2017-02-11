Sheffield United: ‘You’ve given us extra motivation’ Chris Wilder tells the fans

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder last night revealed his players are being inspired by their backing from the terraces this season.

Over four thousand travelling supporters are expected to watch the League One leaders in action against Peterborough today and Wilder, describing those numbers as “phenomenal”, insisted it will give them even greater incentive to succeed at London Road.

“The level of support has been remarkable, all the way through the season,” he said. “To take 4,000 to Peterborough is remarkable, it’s not around the corner, but 100 miles away.

“We saw it when we went to Shrewsbury earlier in the season on a Tuesday night. It’s a nightmare place to get to from Sheffield, but we took over 1,000 fans that night. It’s great for the players and only adds to their motivation.”

United, two points clear of their nearest rivals Scunthorpe, visit Bristol Rovers on Tuesday before hosting Graham Alexander’s side and third-placed Bolton Wanderers later this month.

But Wilder warned: “Head-to-head games are important, you want to take points off your rivals, of course, but you still only get three points.

Sheffield United have been turning out in numbers to watch Chris Wilder's team. Pic David Klein/Sportimage

“The ones which really matter are the bread-and-butter games, especially away from home when you are expected to win and don’t. We don’t go overboard about the opposition, but we do show respect, and we will respect Peterborough.

“There’s a nothing-to-lose scenario, especially with use taking 4,000 supporters there. It’s a different environment for them to playing a team who bring 250 punters.

“I always think playing the top teams takes care of itself, these are the ones where you have to make sure you are bright.”

Sheffield United visit London Road today. Pic David Klein/Sportimage