Sheffield United: Young David Brooks admits Toulon Tournament joy was a “fantastic experience” as Blades unveil new kit

Player of the tournament David Brooks admits that England’s victory at the Toulon Tournament is the perfect end to a superb campaign with Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old was a member of the Blades squad that romped to the League One title, winning 100 points and promotion to the Championship.

David Brooks. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

And in his first taste of international football, the midfielder was an instrumental figure and scored in the final as England beat Ivory Coast on penalties to lift the prestigious trophy.

“It was an unbelievable experience and tops off what has been a tremendous campaign,” Brooks, who will spend the first half of next season on loan at Chesterfield in League Two, said.

“I went looking to take as much of it in as possible, but ended the tournament with a couple of goals, three or four assists and lifting the trophy.

“As a team we played very well, I think we deserved to win it, despite having to endure a penalty shoot-out against Ivory Coast in the final.

“At the presentation at the end my number was called out and I went up to pick up a personal award. It was all in French and I didn’t realise what I’d won until one of my team-mates pointed out that I was Player of the Tournament. All in all it was a surreal experience but one I’ll remember for a long-time.”

United, meanwhile, yesterday revealed their new home kit for the 2017/18 Championship season.

The adidas kit, sponsored by Teletext Holidays, goes on sale on Thursday, priced from £30 for juniors and £45 for adults.

“Once again adidas have provided us with a striking bespoke kit, that will very much look the part as the Blades forge into the new season in the Championship,” said Blades’ head of commercial, Paul Reeves.