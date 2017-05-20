Sheffield United: Young midfielder attract loan interest

Doncaster Rovers could sign Ben Whiteman on loan, The Star understands, while Mansfield Town are monitoring his Sheffield United team mate Louis Reed.

Chris Wilder, the League One champions’ manager, revealed earlier this month that both players will spend the first half of next season away from Bramall Lane before returning for a period of assessment.

Ben Whiteman impressed at Mansfield Town last season

Although Wilder has refused to elaborate on his plans for the duo, Rovers are believed to be interested in acquiring Whiteman’s services after his recent spell at Field Mill.

Encouraged by the 20-year-old’s progress in Nottinghamshire, United could attempt to place Reed with Steve Evans’ side .

“We’d like to get the younger lads out if we can.” Wilder said. “They’ve got bright futures here with us but they’ll benefit from regular football right now.”

“I think it’s good for their development,” he added. “They’ll benefit from it and, going forward, we should as club too.

“We’ll only consider them sending to clubs we know will bring them on properly and where they’ll benefit from being. We won’t just send them out anywhere.”