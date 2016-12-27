VIDEO: Highlights of Sheffield United 2, Oldham 0 with skipper Billy Sharp at the double once again

Billy Sharp scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season as Sheffield United beat Oldham 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

The second was Sharp's 50th goal in United colours, and broke Oldham's hearts after they put up a spirited fight for large periods of this game.

United goalkeeper Simon Moore made two good saves, including one stunner from ex-Blade Ryan Flynn, before Sharp's dramatic intervention calmed the nerves around Bramall Lane and he added a drilled second.

MATCH ANALYSIS: The massacre many had predicted failed to materialise but Sheffield United got the job done.



VIDEO: 'Tempo and quality were key in Oldham victory' says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder



VIDEO: Chris Wilder hails Sheffield United’s ‘desire’ as Blades dig in to beat Oldham Athletic



WATCH: 'Skipper Billy Sharp proved the difference in Sheffield United's victory over Oldham'

