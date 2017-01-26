VIDEO: ‘Joining Sheffield United will get me back to my best’ says Blades new boy

James Hanson insists that joining Sheffield United will breathe new life into his career after going “stale” at Bradford City.

The centre-forward, who was coveted by Millwall and Burton Albion before arriving at Bramall Lane, signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the League One leaders on Monday following nearly eight seasons in West Yorkshire.

Hanson, who rose to prominence during City’s cup successes over the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea under former manager Phil Parkinson, said: “It wasn’t a massive decision, if I am honest. I felt it was right for me to make a change. I need to get my football going again and with the fact I only had three or four months left on my deal, I wasn’t sure what was really happening at Bradford. For a big club like Sheffield United to come in, it was a no-brainer.

“I feel coming here will give me a real lift and get me back to the performances I was producing 18 months ago in the cup runs and all that,” Hanson added. “When you have been at a club as long as I had at Bradford, you can become a little bit stale and you fail to motivate yourself a little bit. I felt, at the time, I needed a fresh start. I probably had it in my head that I was ready to move on in the summer and focus on something else.”

United fended-off competition from Neil Harris’ side before paying £150,000 to acquire Hanson’s services. The Star understands that Burton were also monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at Valley Parade.

“There was talk in the past (about a possible move),” Hanson said. “But it was never the right club, for me at least. Millwall was a little bit too far for me geographically. This is the right move for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

James Hanson (left) with fellow new signing Jay O'Shea: Simon Bellis/Sportimage