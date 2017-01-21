VIDEO: Mark McNulty urged to give Sheffield United a spark as manager dismisses preparation fears

Sheffield United’s preparations for today’s game against Gillingham have not been complicated by the visitors’ decision to change manager, Chris Wilder insisted last night.

Adrian Pennock, the former Norwich City and Molde FK defender, took charge of United’s League One rivals earlier this month after Justin Edinburgh was sacked following a disappointing sequence of results.

Although Wilder acknowledged Pennock’s arrival means it is impossible to predict exactly how Gillingham will approach the match, he said: “You can come up with all sorts of different tactics but, at the end of the day, it’s still a game of football between two teams and two sets of players. You hear things about how they (Gillingham) want to go about things, playing with two wingers and such like, but they also have to try and deal with us. We always pay the opposition respect but we also like to try and impose ourselves on them.”

United could also spring a surprise on Gillingham as Wilder, whose team are a point cleat at the top of the table, considers reorganising his strikeforce to combat fatigue. With United scheduled to host Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, Marc McNulty (pictured) could make his first appearance since being recalled from a loan spell at Bradford City after impressing in training.

“Sparky is looking sharp, really sharp,” Wilder said. “We’ve got two home games and a quick turnaround so that’s something we’ve got to consider.”

Pennock is wrestling with a selection dilemma of his own after signing six foot nine inch goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Holy, previously of Sparta Prague, admitted it is “a dream” to play in England.