VIDEO: Northern Ireland’s Daniel Lafferty set to sign on the dotted line at Sheffield United

Sheffield United expect to announce the signing of Daniel Lafferty later this afternoon after the on-loan defender agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with the League One club.

Lafferty arrived on loan from Burnley before last summer’s transfer deadline and has been rewarded for a series of impressive displays with a long-term deal at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Lafferty has settled in well at Bramall Lane. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

Chris Wilder, the United manager, confirmed: “I am expecting that to be done today, he has passed his medical. He has only had one defeat in the twenty-odd games he has been involved in.

“Danny has great experience at a good age, played at a proper football club with a proper manager (Burnley), and we are delighted that he has joined us for the next two and half years.

“He has played at the top end of the Championship and for his country, the deal is a good deal for us. He wanted to come and play football.”

Lafferty, aged 27, has been capped by Northern Ireland at both senior and international level. He was a member of the Burnley squad which reached the Premier League in 2014 after being signed by Sean Dyche’s predecessor Eddie Howe.

Although Dyche has allowed Lafferty to depart on a free, The Star understands several performance-based incentives have been inserted into the deal.

Wilder, speaking at United’s training complex earlier today, admitted he was “delighted” the wing-back and fellow defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell will complete the season with United. They enter Saturday’s game against Walsall on top of the table and four points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe.

“Ethan and Danny had been here for half the season and we wanted for them to be here for the remainder of the year,” Wilder added. “There was an opportunity to take Dan on a permanent and we have taken it, he has done ever so well.”

Samir Carruthers, United’s first signing of the January transfer window, will miss the visit to the Banks’s Stadium after damaging his ankle against Southend last weekend. The former MK midfielder was withdrawn less than a quarter-of-an-hour into his debut after colliding with an opponent.

“Samir is out for two to four weeks which is a blow to us, because I thought his performance for 15 minutes was excellent,” Wilder said. “He showed everybody, the travelling supporters, what we can all look forward to when we get him back fit.

“It’s better than what I expected, if I am being totally honest, and it will be good to have him back sooner rather than later.”