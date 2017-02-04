VIDEO: Sheffield United 'answered a lot of questions' in 4-0 AFC Wimbledon win, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes his side 'answered a lot of questions' in their 4-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Bramall Lane today.

Wilder's men ended a three-match winless run in some style, and they went back top of League One as Scunthorpe lost 3-1 to Southend.

Defeats to Walsall and Fleetwood, either side of a home draw against Gillingham, led some observers to question if United's title push was about to falter and Wilder said: "We're where we want to be, but there's a lot of football to be played.

"I always think players step up to the mark when things have gone against them, and they have in recent weeks; missed chances and individual errors meant we didn't get the points we wanted.

"The players' effort has been outstanding, and they answered a lot of questions out there today with their performance."