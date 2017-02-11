VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hails 'bold and brave' Blades after Peterborough victory

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hailed his 'bold and brave' Blades after they extended their lead at the top of the table at Peterborough this afternoon.

Wilder's side went five points clear of Scunthorpe, who lost at home to Shrewsbury, when skipper Billy Sharp headed home in the 88th minute to hand them a hard-fought, but deserved, three points at Posh.

And Wilder, who was without Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hip) and Paul Coutts (ankle) due to injury, said: "It was an expansive game, we had Jake Wright on the left wing in the 80th minute and I'm not sure he knew what part of the pitch that is.

"But we've gone for it, we could have got caught the other way but the team's bold and brave, we're going for wins and we'd have been disappointed if we didn't come away with one this afternoon.

"Credit to the opposition, they have a lot of good players and their shape is sometimes awkward. We missed Ethan and Paul, who's been an outstanding player for us this season, but players have come in and given everything for the shirt and I believe we deserved to win a tight game."

