VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder highlights competitive nature of League One

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's victory over troubled Bury on Bank Holiday Monday shows how competitive League One is.

The Shakers went into the game without a win since September 27, but went ahead at Gigg Lane through Jacob Mellis' wonderstrike before United hit back to win 3-1.

Chris Wilder, the Blades boss

The win sent United three points clear at the top of League One but after his side only won thanks to Ethan Ebanks-Landell's stoppage-time goal in the first fixture between the sides at Bramall Lane, Wilder admitted: "It just shows the competitive nature of the division. We had a tough day at Bury.

"We were up against a team that had a right good go and we had to show that bit of quality as well as stand up to it. But there are different ways to win.

"The others around us [Bolton and Scunthorpe] have played games that maybe they expected to win and haven't got three points. But we took our points.

"I thought the lads showed what they are about. We've had two games against Bury and they've both been difficult games. They will be tough opponents for whoever plays them between now and the end of the season. They were dangerous."

United travel to Southend United tomorrow, in a rearranged fixture (3pm).