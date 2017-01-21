VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder left 'furious' with Blades' 'big time' performance in draw with Gillingham

Chris Wilder was left 'furious' with Sheffield United's second-half display in their 2-2 draw with Gillingham this afternoon.

United led through Billy Sharp, before Josh Wright's quickfire double gave struggling Gillingham the lead.

Kieron Freeman rescued a point for United with his fourth goal in five games, and the hosts also had two disallowed for offside, but Wilder was left fuming at their second-half display.

James Shield, The Star's Sheffield United writer, said: "Chris laid it all on the line afterwards and didn't try to dress it up, or disguise the fact that he was furious with their second-half display.

"It wasn't so much the football, but he described their performance as 'big time' and not in a good way.

"So it was clearly attitude that was the problem, which is unusual for a team which prides itself on its discipline, motivation and approach to football matches."

