VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder rolls back the years with guest appearance in Legends charity match

Boss Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United is a 'special club' after making a guest appearance in a Legends charity game alongside a host of ex-Blades on Saturday.

Wilder started in midfield alongside the likes of Michael Brown, Michael Tonge and Tony Agana against a team representing the Once Upon a Smile charity, made up of various stars of stage and screen.

Tonge scored twice in the first half before goals from Brown and Leigh Bromby saw United go 4-0 ahead, on their way to a 5-3 victory in front of a crowd of 2,530.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller pulled two back for the celebrities, before Brown and a stunner from Neil Wainwright concluded the scoring.