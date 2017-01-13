VIDEO: Sheffield United boss would ‘rather keep Lafferty and Ebanks-Landell than sign two new players’

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has claimed that retaining the services of Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell is better than signing two new players.

Northern Ireland international Lafferty was last night poised to complete a permanent transfer to Bramall Lane after leaving Burnley on loan in August while Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed to let Ebanks-Landell complete his season long deal at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Lafferty has agreed a permanent transfer to Sheffield United. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder said: “We didn’t want to go looking for another left-back or centre-half, it would have taken time for those players to come in and adjust. It was important to keep the continuity.

“We don’t want robots at the club, every player has their own personality, but Danny just gets on with the job. So does Ethan, although he gets a little bit more limelight with the goals he scores. Danny has been just as important for us.”

Lafferty, a Northern Ireland international, has accepted a two-and-a-half year contract with the League One leaders and Wilder added: “He just gets on with it and ends up playing 35-40 games per season, they are the type of players you want. Train well, you know what you’re getting, and there’s no spike in their performances. Danny has great experience and played at a proper club with a proper manager in Sean (Dyche).”

Daniel Lafferty (left) and Ethan Ebanks-Landell are staying at Sheffield United. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage