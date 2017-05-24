VIDEO: Sheffield United 'have bid rejected' for Southend United star Ryan Leonard

Sheffield United have reportedly had a bid rejected for Southend United's star man, Ryan Leonard.

Sources close to Southend suggest a bid from the Blades was turned down today, with the Shrimpers keen to retain the services of Leonard - winner of the club's player of the year award for the last two seasons.

Leonard has a year left on his contract at Roots Hall, but the club are keen to tie him down to another deal as they look to improve on last season's seventh-placed finish - which saw them miss out on the play-offs by a point.