VIDEO: Sheffield United 'hoping for good news' over injury to new signing Samir Carruthers

Sheffield United are 'hoping for good news' as new signing Samir Carruthers prepares to undergo a scan on a knee injury he picked up on his Blades debut at Southend.

Carruthers was withdrawn 14 minutes after he was brought on as a substitute at Roots Hall, after taking a knock to his knee in the 4-2 victory.

And James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, said: "It was another really convincing performance from Chris Wilder's men, and the only downpoint was Carruthers' injury.

"He's going for a scan early next week. It's too early to tell exactly what was wrong with his knee, but they're hoping for good news.

BLADES 4, SOUTHEND 2 - Match report from Roots Hall



"It was a statement result from United, Southend were on a good run recently and don't concede many goals at home. They gave United a good game in parts, but Wilder's side have firepower all over - and mental strength, too."