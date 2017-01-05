VIDEO: Sheffield United’s on-loan duo set to stay at Bramall Lane while striker returns from injury

Sheffield United are “close” to securing the futures of on-loan duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty.

Chris Wilder, the League One club’s manager, made the admission during his weekly press conference at the Steelphalt Academy earlier today.

Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Although United are yet to receive official confirmation from the players’ parent clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers have provisionally agreed to let Ebanks-Landell remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season while Lafferty’s temporary transfer from Burnley is set to be made permanent.

Wilder said: “We have got offers in place and close to getting players through the door. We are quite content with where we are at. We are close with Daniel Lafferty, and Ethan. Hopefully over the next 24-48 hours, those deals will be concluded.”

United, who signed Samir Carruthers from MK Dons earlier this week, are three points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers ahead of Saturday’s visit to Southend United.

Centre-forward Leon Clarke had been set to miss the game with a badly swollen ankle but Wilder added: “Good news, hopefully Leon will train today and we will see how he comes through that training session.

“We thought it would be touch and go for the weekend, and no chances will be taken at this stage of the season. But if he trains and is available, then he will be involved. Everyone else is okay and looking forward to a tough away game at Southend.”