VIDEO: Sheffield United's victory at Peterborough 'built on a solid defensive display'

Billy Sharp may have grabbed the headlines with his 20th goal of the season, but Sheffield United's victory at Peterborough yesterday was one built on a solid defensive display.

That's the view of James Shield, The Star's Sheffield United writer, after United went five points clear at the top of League One after the 1-0 victory.

"Billy proved the difference with his 20th of the campaign, a remarkable return, but what really won the game was United's defensive display," James said [watch the full video above].

"Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham were excellent, and Jake Wright went about his business with the minimum of fuss. A couple of times he showed his experience, calmness and composure to assess the situation and shepherd the attacker away from the danger zone."

United were dealt a blow going into the game when Paul Coutts (ankle) and Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hip) were deemed unfit to play. Samir Carruthers replaced Coutts for his full Blades debut, while Basham returned at Ebanks-Landell's expense and acquitted himself well.

"The other thing that will please Chris Wilder, apart from the excellent travelling support from around 4,000 fans, is the fact that they won the game - against a good side, with some good players - without two key players, although he thinks they'll be fit for Tuesday's game at Bristol Rovers.

"Carruthers looked good in midfield and acquitted himself well and has given Wilder a decision to make - the type that women love. Jay O'Shea also made his Blades debut and gave them an extra dimension when he came off the bench, so he has two lovely options there."