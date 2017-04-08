VIDEO: Sheffield United well worthy of promotion after victory at Northampton

Sheffield United are well worthy of their promotion from League One - and will now go full tilt for the title.

That's the view of James Shield, The Star's Blades reporter after watching goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck confirm promotion to the Championship.

"You saw with the scenes at the end what it means to everyone connected to the football club," James said.

"The fans were on the pitch, at the end and after both goals, and what you saw was a mixture of pure joy and six season's worth of frustration.

"And you've got to say, it's been fully deserved for Chris Wilder and his players."