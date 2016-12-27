VIDEO: 'Tempo and quality were key in Oldham victory' says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hailed his side's industry and invention as they moved to within a point of the League One summit by beating Oldham yesterday.

Billy Sharp's 15th and 16th goals of the season saw second-placed United beat Oldham 2-0, and keep the pressure on leaders Scunthorpe - who are just a point ahead.

And Wilder, who admitted the game against the league's basement club was one of the hardest so far this season, added: "We upped the tempo in the second half, and that's what you have to do. We dug a little bit deep, but you have to have the quality to take drawing positions and turn them into winning ones, and we have that quality.

"Billy got us up and running with a fantastic finish, the first goal at any level of football is always important and when we got that, the game was pretty comfortable from there."