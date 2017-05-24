VIDEO: Vote for Sheffield United duo Billy Sharp or John Fleck in League One PFA Fans' Player of the Season award

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp and midfielder John Fleck have been nominated for the League One PFA Fans' Player of the Season award.

But the result is decided by a public vote - so Sharp and Fleck need Blades fans' help to seal the deserved award.

Skipper Sharp scored 30 goals as United stormed to the League One title, amassing 100 points in the process, with Scottish star Fleck a driving force from midfield. To vote for either Blade, click HERE.

Lee Gregory, who grabbed 18 goals and five assists for play-off winners Millwall, is also up for the award, as is Bolton defender David Wheater, Josh Morris of Scunthorpe and Bury's James Vaughan.

The shortlist was chosen by an expert panel including Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Peter Beagrie, referees' chief Mike Riley and Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation.

Voting is open until 7pm tonight (Wednesday) and the winner will be announced at 10am on Thursday.