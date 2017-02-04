WATCH: Early goal was key in 'complete' Sheffield United performance in AFC Wimbledon win

An early Sheffield United goal was key in their 'complete' performance against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

That's the view of James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, who admits that Billy Sharp's second-minute goal helped settle a few nerves around Bramall Lane after a three-match run without victory.

Debutant James Hanson also got on the scoresheet alongside the excellent John Fleck, before substitute Caolan Lavery put the gloss on the comprehensive victory late on.

Victory - coupled with Scunthorpe's defeat to Southend - sent United back to the top of League One and James said: "The win brought an end to their disappointing run and it was a display of character, commitment and focus.

"The early breakthrough was crucial and settled a few nerves after that run. It set the tone for a complete performance from United. It wasn't swashbuckling at times but they got the job done, and that's exactly what you need to do at this stage of the season."