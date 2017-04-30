WATCH: 'I was fighting back the tears' admits Billy Sharp after lifting League One title with his beloved Sheffield United

Billy Sharp admits he was fighting back the tears before lifting the League One title as captain of his beloved Sheffield United this afternoon.

Sharp netted his 30th goal of the season as United beat relegated Chesterfield 3-2 at Bramall Lane, in front of a remarkable 31,003 crowd, to reach 100 points and lift the title in style.

And Sharp, a boyhood Blade, admitted: "It's a dream to be promoted but to be champions and score 30 goals... It couldn't have gone any better. I've been a Sheffield United fan all my life and I'm so proud to be captain.

"It's the highlight of my career without doubt, and I'll be lucky to have another season like this. I was holding back the tears walking out for the trophy and I'm one of these fans... they've supported us all season and it's about time they had something to cheer about."