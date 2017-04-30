Gary Caldwell accused referee John Busby of "spoiling" this afternoon's derby between Sheffield United and Chesterfield at Bramall Lane by sending off Spireites midfielder Dan Gardner.

Gardner was dismissed in the 66th minute after an altercation with United skipper Billy Sharp, who was booked, moments after Paul McGinn had dragged the visitors back onto level terms for the second time in the match.

United eventually won 3-2, and reached 100 points, thanks to Daniel Lafferty's late strike, and Caldwell said: "It was a coming together of two players; one gets a red, one gets a yellow.

"I think that shows again that those at the top get the breaks and those down the bottom perhaps don't. But the referee spoiled a perfectly good game today."

