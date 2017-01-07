WATCH: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confident on securing deals for Blades pair Ebanks-Landell and Lafferty

The Sheffield United futures of Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty should become clearer by tomorrow, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

The United manager, speaking after his side's 4-2 win at Southend yesterday, revealed that a deal to keep Ebanks-Landell until the end of the season, and to sign Lafferty on a permanent basis, should soon be confirmed.

James Shield, The Star's United reporter, said: "Chris said afterwards that Lafferty, who came off with a back problem at Southend, will undergo a medical on Monday and that he hopes Ebanks-Landell's paperwork will be sorted out then, too.

"It's quite telling that Chris, a manager who keeps his cards quite close to his chest when it comes to transfers usually, feels confident enough to speak in those terms."

