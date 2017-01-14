WATCH: Sheffield United 'can bounce back from shock defeat to Walsall'

Sheffield United will be glad to see the back of Walsall this season after their third defeat to them this season.

That's the opinion of James Shield, The Star's Sheffield United writer after Chris Wilder's table-topping Blades lost 4-1 at the Banks's Stadium this afternoon.

United dragged themselves back on level terms early in the first half before Walsall ran in three second-half goals to inflict a rare defeat on their visitors.

And James said: "It's fair to say that Chris, his players and staff and supporters - with over 2,500 here, another superb turnout - will be glad to see the back of Walsall.

"There'll be a lot of talk about it, and whether there's some kind of psychological edge, but I don't think it's that; United are still a good side and some results have gone their way today.

"It was more a case of United not showing the attention to detail that they have in recent weeks. But the key in this division is to move on quickly; and that's something they've proved they're capable of doing already this season."