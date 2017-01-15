WATCH: Sheffield United must learn lessons from Walsall defeat, admits Mark Duffy

Mark Duffy says Sheffield United must learn the lessons from their 4-1 defeat at Walsall yesterday if their promotion bid is to stay on track.

Duffy's Blades saw their lead at the top of League One cut to just one point after the defeat, coupled with Scunthorpe's victory at Northampton, and Duffy said: "It was a story of counter attack, really.

"We knew what they were going to do, they punished us in the first half with it and we said at half-time, all they've got is the counter. We fell for it twice more, and the penalty capped it off.

VIDEO: Walsall boss Jon Whitney says his side were full value for their 4-1 victory over Sheffield United





"We've got to do better. They haven't carved us open or dominated possession, I don't know the stats but I feel like we've had more of the ball. They played to their strengths, and we can't leave ourselves wide open because, regardless of who we play in this league, they'll punish you."

WATCH: Sheffield United will be glad to see the back of Walsall this season after their third defeat to them this season

