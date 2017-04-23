He was a last-minute call-up after Sheffield United were struck by a defensive mini-crisis before yesterday's win at MK Dons, but James Wilson hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon in their 3-0 win.

Wilson was named on the bench after Jake Wright was ruled out with illness, and then went into the team at the eleventh hour when Ethan Ebanks-Landell felt a tight hamstring in the warm up.

And Wilson performed admirably for 63 minutes before being replaced after suffering with cramp.

"I thought Willo was excellent," said Alan Knill, Chris Wilder's assistant.

"He had cramp at the end, which was understandable because he hasn't played an awful lot of games. But credit to him; sometimes you need fringe players, as such, to step up and when we needed Willo, he stepped up fantastically."

James Wilson, left, in action at MK

