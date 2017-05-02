WATCH: Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp sings and crowd surfs in pub celebration with fans

This is the moment Sheffield United ace Billy Sharp led a pub singsong to mark Blades' League One victory party - before crowd surfing among fans.

The ecstatic striker led fellow players and United supporters in chants of "We've got Billy Sharp!" at a boozy celebration party at the city's Barrel Inn pub yesterday.

The crowd can be heard shouting "Billy, Billy give us a song," before Sharp is hauled to the front of the throng of supporters.

He then raises his arms aloft and leads supporters in a rendition of "We've got Billy Sharp!" before briefly being carried aloft on the shoulders of supporters after leaping into the crowd.

Twitter user sparks1889 shared the video on Twitter with the message: "What a club. Players and supporters celebrating together yesterday evening, and some crowd surfing from the skipper @billysharp10" and it has been retweeted nearly 300 times.

Blades fans across the city have been staging a series of celebrations and parties after United won the League One trophy and promotion to the Championship.

On its Facebook page, The Barrel Inn posted: "What a day, what a season, what a team!

"Yesterday was topped off by a visit from some of our favourite players who celebrated like true fans amongst us. We can't wait for the championship Ps - Fleck your rubbish at pulling pints!"