WATCH: 'Terrible golfer and can't take throw-ins...' - Sheffield United's Enda Stevens profiled by the Portsmouth players who know him best

Sheffield United confirmed the capture of Portsmouth left-back Enda Stevens on a three-year deal this afternoon.

The 26-year-old, fresh from helping Pompey win the League Two title, will make the switch to Bramall Lane when his contract at Fratton Park expires.

But who is he? The Irishman played in the Europa League with Shamrock Rovers and also represented Cherry Orchard and UCD before moving to England in August 2011 to join Aston Villa.

From there, he played for Notts County and Northampton Town, under Wilder, on loan. He also had two spells at Doncaster Rovers.

In 2015 he joined Pompey in 2015 and was named Player's Player of the Year two years in a row. After their title win was confirmed, Portsmouth's players lifted the lid on Stevens in a tongue-in-cheek video that also revealed an insight into the player United are getting as they look to start strongly in the Championship next season.