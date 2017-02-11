WATCH: 'We matched Sheffield United for 85 minutes' says beaten Peterborough boss Grant McCann

Peterborough boss Grant McCann believes his side matched leaders Sheffield United for 85 minutes - before a loss of concentration cost them a point.

Billy Sharp, the United skipper, scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute as his side went five points clear at the top of League One.

And McCann said: "I felt we matched a very good side today, until we switched off for the goal. We didn’t do enough to stop the cross coming in and we didn’t do enough to stop the header coming back across goal. And there was Billy Sharp unmarked to do what he’s been doing all season.

VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hails 'bold and brave' Blades after Peterborough victory



“It was a shame because we had defended pretty well. We just lacked a bit of self-belief going the other way. We made some poor decisions like cutting back inside when we should have crossed. There was very little combination play between the front players and that was disappointing.

"We lost to a very good side. They are on the crest of a wave and they kept coming at us. We had a go back, but we fell short."

MATCH REPORT: Posh 0, Blades 1